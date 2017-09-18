FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast inflation jumps to 1.3 pct in August - stats office
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 3:00 PM / a month ago

Ivory Coast inflation jumps to 1.3 pct in August - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, accelerated to 1.3 percent year-on-year in August from 0.8 percent in July, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

Food and soft drink prices added 4.2 percent, while housing and utilities prices dropped 1.6 percent. Transport costs fell 1.1 percent, the report said.

Ivory Coast’s economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Edward McAllister and Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.