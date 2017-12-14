FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new offshore oil blocks
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 14, 2017 / 5:00 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new offshore oil blocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds spokesman, background)

ABIDJAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has awarded Tullow Oil two new onshore oil blocks, a government spokesman said on Thursday, expanding the company’s footprint in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two blocks - CI-521 and CI-522 - are near Ivory Coast’s eastern border with Ghana, where Tullow operates the Jubilee oil and gas field and is developing the TEN fields.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Abidjan, government spokesman Bruno Kone said SECI, a unit of French industrial group Bouygues, had also signed contracts for two blocks.

SECI paid a signing bonus of $2.5 million while Tullow paid $1.125 million, Kone said, adding that Ivory Coast’s state oil company Petroci retained a 10 percent stake in all four blocks.

London-listed Tullow now has stakes in seven Ivorian blocks, having bought 90 percent stakes in four other onshore blocks in October. It also has a 21.33 percent position in the Espoir field, which is operated by Canada’s CNR.

In September, an international tribunal ruled in favour of Ghana in a dispute with Ivory Coast over the two countries’ maritime boundary, clearing the way for Tullow to resume development of its acreage along the border. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
