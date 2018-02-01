Canada's Onex, Brookfield won't bid for UK office firm IWG

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and Brookfield Asset Management said on Thursday they do not intend to make an offer for IWG plc , sending shares of the British serviced office provider down 19 percent.

The Canadian consortium said it decided not to make an offer for IWG following discussions with the board and management of IWG.

The announcement comes before the Feb. 2 deadline set by UK’s Takeover Panel for the consortium of companies to make an offer for IWG.