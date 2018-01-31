FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Pension funds AP1 and AMF invest 20 mln euros in fintech firm iZettle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swedish pension funds AP1 and AMF are investing 20 million euros ($24.88 million) in mobile payment solutions firm iZettle, the three parties said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

* The main part of the stake was bought from Santander Innoventures, which will remain a shareholder also going forward

* The news comes after iZettle raised 40 million euros in December in a funding round led by venture capital firm Dawn and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4)

* Sweden’s iZettle has said it is preparing for an eventual listing

* Online news outlet Breakit reported in August, citing sources, that iZettle had appointed banks to handle the IPO ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
