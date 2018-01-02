FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's JAB Holding seeks funds for coffee and cosmetics deals
#Financials
January 2, 2018 / 8:05 AM / a day ago

Germany's JAB Holding seeks funds for coffee and cosmetics deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - JAB Holding, a private investment company that has grown fast through a string of coffee deals in recent years, wants to make further acquisitions and is seeking funds from investors, an executive told a German paper.

“Our transactions are getting bigger and we need more money,” JAB partner and chairman Bart Becht said in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt published on Tuesday.

Becht said that the focus would be on coffee and cosmetics.

JAB, one of the world’s largest coffee companies, owns brands including Jacobs, Senseo and Tassimo. It is also the biggest shareholder of Coty, the U.S. cosmetic giant that makes Wella shampoo. (Reporting by Hakan Ersen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
