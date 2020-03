Jaguar Land Rover unveils the new Jaguar F-Type model during its world premiere in Munich, Germany, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

(Reuters) - Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will suspend production temporarily at its Slovakia-based Nitra plant from Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, said late on Tuesday that some limited activities will continue on the Nitra site.