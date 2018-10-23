FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 23, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jaguar Land Rover and unions adjourn pay talks until clearer on Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover said it had agreed with unions to adjourn pay talks after a weak recent performance caused by a more difficult market in China, consumer confusion about diesel emission regulations and uncertainty around Brexit.

Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England, September 12 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The company, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, said in a joint statement with unions it would reconvene the talks when it had further clarity on market conditions and the outcome of Brexit.

“We jointly believe that, at this moment in time, this is the most sensible approach and will help to protect both the business and our workforce,” it said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.