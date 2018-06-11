Jaguar moves Discovery production to Slovakia ahead of new Range Rover in UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it will move all production of its Discovery car to Slovakia and make its next Range Rover in Britain, which could be the first vehicle with an electric or hybrid option it builds in its home market.

The 2017 Land Rover Discovery is pictured at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Britain’s biggest automaker JLR has previously said its next generation Discovery will be built at its Slovakia plant and on Monday said there could be some job cuts in Britain.

“The potential losses of some agency employed staff in the UK is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally,” the firm said in a statement.

The Indian-owned firm has previously said all of its cars will be available in an electric or hybrid version from 2020, indicating the new Range Rover models could be the first greener car the company builds in Britain.