LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will have to decide in the next 12 months whether to build electric cars in its home market, its director of sales Andy Goss said on Monday.

The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV is unveiled before the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Its first electric model, the I-PACE, will be built in Austria.