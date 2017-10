Aug 6 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees) June 2017 June 2016 Net Profit/(Loss) 7.65 (6.03) Total Income 26.03 18.37 Note: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is a diversified infrastructure company, engaged in sectors including engineering, construction and real estate development. The results are standalone. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)