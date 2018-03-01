FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated a day ago

Aluminium producers offer Q2 premiums of $133/T, $132/T to Japan buyers -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $133 per tonne for primary metal shipments during the April to June quarter, up 29 percent from the current quarter, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said this week.

Another smaller producer has offered a premium of $132 a tonne, up 28 percent from the premium of $103 agreed to for the January to March quarter, the sources said.

Their offers follow a proposal of $135 per tonne presented by another global aluminium producer last month.

Japan is Asia’s biggest aluminium importer and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

