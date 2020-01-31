World News
January 31, 2020 / 4:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

French national hit by avalanche in Japan confirmed dead: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A French man who was caught in an avalanche while back-country skiing with friends in northern Japan was confirmed dead on Friday, Kyodo news agency reported, citing local police.

The 38-year-old had been skiing off-piste with seven friends - all French - in an area near the Tomamu resort on Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, when the avalanche struck mid-afternoon on Thursday, Kyodo said. He had been in cardio-pulmonary arrest and was declared dead on Friday.

