TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday the benefits of the central bank’s massive monetary stimulus were outweighing the side effects.

Amamiya, a nominee for one of the two BOJ deputy governor posts, told a confirmation hearing in parliament’s lower house that the bank would scrutinise the costs and benefits in guiding monetary policy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)