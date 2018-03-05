FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Markets News
March 5, 2018 / 5:44 AM / 2 days ago

BOJ must avoid premature exit from easy policy -nominee Wakatabe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must avoid a premature exit from its ultra-easy policy to ensure the economy is completely out of deflation, Masazumi Wakatabe, a nominee for BOJ deputy governor, said on Monday.

“What’s most important is to make a full exit from deflation. The BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target is effective and meaningful for this purpose,” Wakatabe said in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament.

“Prematurely shifting the BOJ’s easy policy could pull Japan back to deflation,” he said, adding that the BOJ must be ready to ramp up stimulus if doing so is needed to hit its price goal. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.