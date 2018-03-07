FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 5:32 AM / a day ago

BOJ shouldn't be bound by timeframe in hitting price goal -depgov nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should not be bound by a set timeframe to hit its price target and could consider options besides ramping up its bond-buying if it were to expand stimulus, Masazumi Wakatabe, a nominee for BOJ deputy governor, said on Wednesday.

“The BOJ shouldn’t be bound by a certain timeframe. Its policy should be data-dependent, not date-driven,” Wakatabe told an upper house confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
