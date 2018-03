TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday there were downside risks to the central bank’s projection that inflation will reach its 2 percent target around the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

“Underlying price moves remain weak, so our feeling is that there is some distance to achieving our price target,” Kuroda told an upper house confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)