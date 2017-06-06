FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
JGBs inch lower tracking Treasuries, firm 30-yr sale limits losses
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 6, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 2 months ago

JGBs inch lower tracking Treasuries, firm 30-yr sale limits losses

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices inched down on Tuesday with the market weighed down by an overnight slip in U.S. Treasuries, although firm demand for new 30-year debt helped contain the losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was half a basis point higher at 0.050 percent. The 20-year yield was unchanged at 0.560 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 800 billion yen ($7.28 billion) 30-year JGB auction rose to 3.63 from 3.35 at the previous sale.

The new JGBs were seen to have attracted ample investor demand as the 30-years had become relatively cheap compared to other super longs like the 20-years.

Treasury debt prices fell on Monday, as investors booked profits after gains the previous session on a U.S. employment report that underwhelmed expectations and suggested a more cautious Federal Reserve policy beyond June. ($1 = 109.8400 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.