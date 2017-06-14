FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs little changed, yield curve flattens slightly
#Markets News
June 14, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 months ago

JGBs little changed, yield curve flattens slightly

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday while the yield curve flattened slightly after the Bank of Japan bought long-dated bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.060 percent while the price of the 10-year JGB futures were down 0.03 point at 150.36.

The Bank of Japan bought a total of 750 billion yen ($6.82 billion) of JGBs with 5 to 40 years to maturity on Wednesday, an amount that was in line with market expectations.

The results of the BOJ's operation showed limited selling pressure, helping to underpin long-dated bonds.

The yield on the 20-year JGBs dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.575 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.810 percent.

On the other hand, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070 percent.

$1 = 110.05 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

