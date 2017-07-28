JGBs follow Treasuries lower, weaker Nikkei limits losses

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell across the board on Friday as the market tracked an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although losses were limited as Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell.

The two-year and 10-year JGB yields rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115 percent and 0.070 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.865 percent.

The JGB market showed little reaction to domestic political developments, with scandal-hit Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada's resignation on Friday.

The defence minister was widely expected to quit sooner or later so her announcement did not come as a surprise, analysts said.

The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent after tech shares dropped sharply following Nasdaq weakness overnight.

Treasury prices fell on Thursday as the market was weighed down by fresh debt supply and upbeat U.S. economic data. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Shri Navaratnam)