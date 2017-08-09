JGBs edge up as Korean tensions favour safe haven debt

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Wednesday as the latest bout of Korean tensions weakened Tokyo stocks while favouring safe havens such as sovereign debt.

The yield on five-year bonds fell half a basis point to minus 0.065 percent and the 20-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.565 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures added 0.12 point to 150.34.

The Nikkei was down 1.6 percent after North Korea said on Wednesday it is "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat it presented to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".

JGBs were also supported as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation, purchasing 770 billion yen ($7 billion) of five- to 40-year bonds on Wednesday.