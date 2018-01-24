FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 3:16 AM / a day ago

JGBs edge higher, BOJ policy stance supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Wednesday, with the Bank of Japan’s stance towards maintaining its easy policy providing support.

March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 150.53.

The 20-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.580 percent.

The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged as expected on Tuesday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda hosed down market speculation of a shift away from ultra-easy policy later this year as inflation remained stubbornly shy of the central bank’s target.

JGBs also drew a mild lift as Japanese equities slipped from 26-year peaks, with the Nikkei last down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
