JGBs mostly edge higher, taking cue from Treasuries, stocks

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds mostly edged higher on Monday, shrugging off upbeat economic data to catch up to global market moves after Tokyo markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula kept safe-haven government debt bid, though the weekend did not bring any increase in the aggressive rhetoric between the United States and North Korea that spooked markets late last week.

The 10-year cash JGB yield inched down half a basis point to 0.050 percent, while the September 10-year JGB futures contract finished 0.10 point higher at 150.50.

Underpinning bond market sentiment, Japan’s Nikkei stock index tumbled 1 percent, despite data released early in the session that showed much better-than-expected second quarter economic growth.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.560 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield edged down half a basis point to 0.840 percent.

Firm U.S. Treasuries also bolstered JGBs. U.S. yields dropped on Friday after weak U.S. consumer price data dampened expectations of another U.S. interest rate increase this year, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falling to its lowest since late June. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)