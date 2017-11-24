FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip as BOJ trims superlong bond purchases
November 24, 2017 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

JGBs slip as BOJ trims superlong bond purchases

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped on Friday and the yield curve steepened following the Bank of Japan’s move to slightly trim its purchases of longer maturities in its regular buying operations.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.025 percent. The 10-year JGB futures contract slipped 0.14 point to 151.01 in the afternoon trade.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield added one basis point to 0.570 percent, while the 30-year yield was up two basis points at 0.825 percent.

The BOJ offered to buy 90 billion yen ($808.55 million) of JGBs maturing in 25 to 40 years, down from 100 billion yen in its previous operation for those maturities.

Higher U.S. Treasury yields in Thanksgiving holiday-thinned trading also put some upward pressure on JGB yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield drifted up to 2.340 percent from its U.S. close on Wednesday of 2.322 percent.

$1 = 111.3100 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

