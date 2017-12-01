JGBs slip following retreat by U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday with the market tracking an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.035 percent and the 30-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 0.830 percent.

JGB losses were limited as Tokyo’s Nikkei pared all its gains after rising as much as 1.1 percent early in the session.

The Bank of Japan also offered to buy 960 billion yen ($8.53 billion) of 1- to 10-year JGBs at its regular debt-purchasing operation, helping to limit market losses.

U.S. Treasury prices fell sharply on Thursday on news that Senator John McCain had endorsed the U.S. Senate tax bill, potentially easing challenges to its eventual passage in Congress.