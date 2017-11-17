JGBs steady as BOJ conducts regular buying operation

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the board on Friday, with a regular debt-purchasing operation conducted by the Bank of Japan helping offset negative pressure from stronger equities and weaker U.S. Treasuries.

The two-year JGB yield and five-year yield were unchanged at minus 0.195 percent and minus 0.120 percent, respectively.

The shorter-dated JGBs took in stride the BOJ’s decision to trim the amount of one- to three-year bonds it offered to buy at Friday’s regular operation to 250 billion yen ($2.22 billion)from 280 billion yen at the previous operation.

The BOJ left unchanged the amount of JGBs it offered to buy in other maturities on Friday.

The central bank often tweaks the amount of JGBs it buys through its regular operations, which are intended to control the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.040 percent .