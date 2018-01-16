FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 16, 2018 / 5:08 AM / 2 days ago

JGBs steady to firmer after strong 5-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, after an auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($19.8 billion) five-year government bonds attracted strong demand.

The auction drew bids 5.24 times the offer, the highest bid-to-cover ratio in 4-1/2-years, with the lowest price coming in higher than expected.

Following the tender, the five-year yield dipped 1.0 basis point to minus 0.090 percent, edging further away from its three-month high of minus 0.075 percent touched last week.

The 10-year JGB futures price also ticked up 0.04 point to 150.51 while the yield on the cash 10-year JGB was flat at 0.070 percent.

The market had no reaction to data showing Japan’s wholesale prices in December rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier, slightly less than expectations of 3.2 percent.

The data came a day after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda made an upbeat assessment on the Japanese economy.

$1 = 110.93 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.