FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs track Treasuries higher, pause in Nikkei rally helps
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 8, 2017 / 4:19 AM / a day ago

JGBs track Treasuries higher, pause in Nikkei rally helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices tracked gains by U.S. Treasuries and rose on Wednesday, with a pause in long rallying Tokyo stocks also helping the debt market.

The two-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.205 percent and the 40-year yield also declined by a basis point to 0.995 percent, its lowest since late June.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.025 percent.

Near-term market focus was on Thursday’s 800 billion yen ($7.03 billion) 30-year JGB auction and whether steady investor demand for super long bonds seen so far this week can be maintained.

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, flattening the yield curve to a level not seen in a decade, amid uncertainty about the passage of a Republican-sponsored tax reform bill and diminished likelihood the U.S. government will introduce a Treasury bond that matures beyond 30 years.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped as investors booked profits after the index reached a 26-year high the previous day.

$1 = 113.8100 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.