FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Long-dated JGBs dip on lukewarm 40-year bond auction
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 28, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 2 days ago

Long-dated JGBs dip on lukewarm 40-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday, causing the yield curve to steepen slightly, after an auction of 40-year debt drew lukewarm demand from investors.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.125 percent, with overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries and sagging Tokyo equities lending support.

The 40-year yield, on the other hand, rose 1.5 basis points to 1.020 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) 40-year JGB auction slipped to 3.0 from 3.24 at the previous sale in September.

The Bank of Japan’s decision on Friday to slightly trim the amount of longer maturity bonds it buys at regular purchasing operations was seen to have dented demand for 40-year JGBs. ($1 = 111.2100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.