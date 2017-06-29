FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations

June 29 (Reuters) - Japan is planning a wave of new coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come online in the next decade. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units at the end of March 2016, with total capacity of 41,270 MW, according to industry data. Below is a list of coal-fed power plants that utilities, steelmakers and other companies are planning or considering to build, along with their scheduled start of operations. Capacity figures are in megawatts. Company Unit Size Ops start (MW) Osaka Gas unit Nagoya, Aichi 110 Aug-2017 Kansai Electric, Kurashiki, Okayama 110 Summer/2017 Mitsubishi Corp Kansai Electric, Sendai, Miyagi Oct-2017 Itochu Enex 112 Seika, Chita, Aichi 31 Feb-2018 Meiko Trans, NEP Nippon Paper, Ishinomaki, Miyagi 149 Mar-2018 Mitsubishi Corp Asahi Kasei Nobeoka, Miyazaki* 60 Mar-2018 Kansai Electric, Kasumi, Ibaraki 112 2018 Marubeni Orix Soma, Fukushima 112 Mar-2018 Orix Hibikinada, 112 Dec-2018 Fukuoka IDI Infrastructures Kushiro, Hokkaido 112 2019 Kyushu Electric Matsuura No.2, 1000 Dec-2019 Nagasaki Chugoku Electric, Kaita, Hiroshima 112 2019 Hiroshima Gas ###Mitsubishi Corp Yokkaichi, Mie 112 Pending unit (2019) #Chugoku electric, Hofu, Yamaguchi 112 by Air Water Mar-2020(2018 ) Tohoku Electric Noshiro No.3, 600 June-2020 Akita J-Power New Takehara 600 June-2020 No.1*, Hiroshima J-Power, Kashima, Ibaraki 645 July-2020 Nippon Steel Tokyo Electric, Nakoso, Fukushima 540 Sept-2020 Mitsubishi Heavy, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsubishi Electric, Joban Kyodo Chubu Electric, Hitachinaka, 650 by Mar-2021 Tokyo Electric Ibaraki Shikoku Electric, Sendai Takamatsu, 112 Apr-Sept-2021 Sumitomo Corp Miyagi Tokyo Electric, Hirono, Fukushima 540 Sept-2021 Mitsubishi Heavy, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsubishi Electric, Joban Kyodo J-Power New Takasago No. 600 by Mar-2022 1**, Hyogo Kobe Steel Kobe Steel Works 650 by Mar-2022 No.1, Hyogo Chubu Electric Taketoyo No.5, 1,070 Mar-2022 Aichi Chugoku Electric Misumi No.2, 1,000 Nov-2022 Shimane Kobe Steel Kobe Steel Works 650 by Mar-2023 No.2, Hyogo Shikoku Electric Saijo No.1, Ehime 500 Mar-2023 J-Power, Osaka Gas, Ube No.1, 600 2023 Ube Industries Yamaguchi JERA Yokosuka No.1, 650 2023 Kanagawa* Kansai Electric, Akita No.1, Akita 650 Mar-2024 Marubeni Kansai Electric, Akita No.2, Akita 650 June-2024 Marubeni JERA Yokosuka No.2, 650 2024 Kanagawa* Chugoku Electric, Chiba city, Chiba 1,070 2024 JFE Steel, Tokyo Gas J-Power, Osaka Gas, Ube No.2, 600 2025 Ube Industries Yamaguchi Kyushu Electric, Sodegaura No.1, 1,000 by Mar-2026 Idemitsu, Chiba Tokyo Gas Kyushu Electric, Sodegaura No.2, 1,000 by Mar-2027 Idemitsu, Tokyo Gas Chiba Nippon Paper Mukaihama, Akita 112 N/A ABL Iwaki, Fukushima 112 N/A Maeda Corp Ofunato,Iwate 112 N/A IDI Infrastructures Hibikinada, 112 N/A Fukuoka J-Power New Takasago 600 by Mar-2028 No.2**, Hyogo Sources: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies and local authorities. * Replacement units ** J-Power is replacing units No. 1 (250 MW) and No. 2 (250 MW) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Manolo Serapio Jr.)