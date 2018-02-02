Japan's Maruzen Petchem says failed to properly inspect some products

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd says it has confirmed that the company was involved in “inappropriate conduct regarding quality inspection” on 21 products such as propylene and benzene

* Says it failed to conduct some of the tests and analysis on products that are outlined in contracts with customers

* Says it has not confirmed any breaking of the law

* Says the products in question are likely to have been shipped to 121 customers

* Says it would set up an internal investigative committee to make thorough checks on the issue and come up with measures to prevent their recurrence (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)