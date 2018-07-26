Japan executes two more cult members of deadly sarin attack: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan executed two more members of the doomsday cult group Aum Shinrikyo on Thursday that perpetrated the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, public broadcaster NHK said.

Chizuo Matsumoto, the cult’s former leader who went by the name Shoko Asahara, and six other members of the group were executed on July 6.

There are four remaining members on death row.

The Aum Shinrikyo, or Aum Supreme Truth cult, which mixed Buddhist and Hindu meditation with apocalyptic teachings, staged a series of crimes including simultaneous sarin gas attacks on subway trains during rush hour in March 1995. Sarin, a nerve gas, was originally developed by the Nazis.