February 8, 2018 / 1:05 AM / 2 days ago

Japan to inspect more cryptocurrency exchanges soon, may expand probe -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will conduct on-site inspections on several cryptocurrency exchange operators this week and may further expand its probe to others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Local media reported earlier that the Financial Services Agency (FSA) would target several operators for imminent on-site inspections after concluding they may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

The FSA declined to comment.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
