TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Friday it had been urging Coincheck to fix vulnerabilities in its computer system before hackers stole $530 million of digital money from the cryptocurrency exchange.

The financial regulator said the system vulnerability was among the reasons that Coincheck had not yet received official approval as an exchange. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)