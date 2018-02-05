FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 5, 2018 / 9:01 AM / 2 days ago

Japanese army helicopter crash sparks fire in residential area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A Japanese army Apache attack helicopter crashed in western Japan on Monday sparking a fire in a residential area, Japan’s defence minister said.

Live images aired by public broadcaster NHK showed firefighters dousing a house as smoke billowed from its roof and windows.

The Ground Self Defence Force helicopter, which is built by Boeing Co, came down in Saga prefecture during training, Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera said in comments aired by NHK. Officials at the scene were assessing injuries.

The crash, several hundred metres (yards) from an elementary school, comes as public attention is focused on incidents involving military helicopters following a series of emergency landings and parts falling from aircraft operated by the U.S. Marines in the island of Okinawa. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.