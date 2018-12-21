Japan accuses South Korea of 'locking radar' on Japanese plane

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya protested to South Korea after a South Korean destroyer locked its targeting radar on an Japanese surveillance plane, he said on Friday.

Iwaya, speaking to reporters at his ministry, described the incident as an “extremely dangerous act that could cause an unexpected situation”. There was no immediate response from Seoul.

“It’s extremely regrettable,” he said. “We will urge South Korea to prevent a recurrence.”