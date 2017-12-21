FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display says report it sought Apple, Huawei funds is "speculative"
#Regulatory News
December 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / in 5 days

Japan Display says report it sought Apple, Huawei funds is "speculative"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc dismissed a report on Thursday that it was seeking investment from Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as “speculative” and declined to comment further.

Japanese news agency Kyodo, which reported on Wednesday that Japan Display was discussing an investment of more than 200 billion yen ($1.76 billion) from three Chinese panel makers including BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, said it was also seeking investment from its two clients.

Japan Display and domestic rival Sharp Corp once boasted cutting-edge screen technologies but have struggled in recent years to compete with more nimble Asian rivals. ($1 = 113.3800 yen)

Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
