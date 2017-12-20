FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display in talks for $1.8 bln-plus investment from China firms - Kyodo
#Industrials
December 20, 2017 / 1:03 AM / 6 days ago

Japan Display in talks for $1.8 bln-plus investment from China firms - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Japan Display Inc is discussing an investment of more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from three Chinese panel makers including BOE Technology Group Co, Kyodo News reported.

Japan Display is aiming to agree a deal by the end of March, Kyodo said, without citing its source. The other two firms are Tianma Microelectronics Co and Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co (CSOT), Kyodo said.

Shares of Japan Display jumped as much as 10.1 percent and were up 6.2 percent at 0057 GMT, while the Tokyo market was roughly flat.

$1 = 112.9800 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Stephen Coates

