Japan Display says reports of seeking funds not true, wants partner
#Technology News
December 22, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 4 days ago

Japan Display says reports of seeking funds not true, wants partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc said in a statement on Friday that recent reports that it was seeking funds were not true, and that it was seeking a partnership with a “global company”.

FILE PHOTO: Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Japanese news agency Kyodo has reported that the cash-strapped company was seeking investment from customers Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as well as from Chinese panel makers including BOE Technology Group Co Ltd.

On Thursday, Japan Display told Reuters the reports were “speculative”.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
