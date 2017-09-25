FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Economic News
September 25, 2017 / 4:39 AM / in 23 days

Japan Abe to order $17.8 billion stimulus package - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after North Korea's missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will order cabinet ministers on Monday to compile a stimulus package worth around 2 trillion yen ($17.80 billion) to increase spending on child care and education, two government sources told Reuters.

Abe is expected to announce a snap election on Monday to take advantage of improved ratings and disorganised opposition parties, and the stimulus package could be a way to lure voters during the election campaign.

However, Abe has drawn criticism that he is using the election to distract voters from two cronyism scandals that rattled his government earlier this year.

($1 = 112.3500 yen)

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

