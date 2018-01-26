FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 1:14 AM / 3 days ago

Japan finance minister Aso says won't comment on other countries' remarks on FX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Group of Seven nations have agreed to avoid targeting currencies for the purpose of competitiveness.

Aso made the remark when asked about comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the strength of the dollar.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said he wouldn’t comment on remarks by leaders of other countries on currencies.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
