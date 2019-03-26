Japan finmin Aso: never said two percent price target could be scrapped

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he did not mean to suggest that the central bank could ditch its 2 percent price target when he made a comment in parliament this month that Japan could be flexible in achieving the long-elusive goal.

“I never said we could retract the 2 percent inflation target,” Aso told reporters when asked to explain the earlier comment. He added that simply accelerating prices to 2 percent was “not good” and that it was important for the government to examine the overall economic situation.