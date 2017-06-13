FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ to keep pursuing steps for price stability - senior official
#Economic News
June 13, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 2 months ago

BOJ to keep pursuing steps for price stability - senior official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bicycle past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2009.Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will continue to pursue necessary monetary policy steps to stabilise prices, while keeping an eye on how they affect its financial health, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

A recent slowdown in the BOJ's bond buying is due largely to the fact U.S. Treasury yields have stabilised and are exerting less upward pressure on Japan's long-term interest rates, Masayoshi Amamiya, the central bank's executive director overseeing monetary policy, told parliament.

"It's hard to say now how a future exit (from the BOJ's ultra-loose policy) could affect its financial health as that would depend on the pace of short-term rate hikes and what the yield curve would look like at the time," he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

