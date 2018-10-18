FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 18, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Firms in central Japan largely unscathed by trade friction: BOJ

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Manufacturers in the Tokai central Japan region continue to receive brisk overseas orders despite rising fears of protectionism, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Thursday.

A traffic sign is seen in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

“Protectionism remains a big source of concern for manufacturers in the region. But it hasn’t soured business sentiment yet,” said Tokiko Shimizu, head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch overseeing the Tokai region - home to auto giant Toyota Motor and its parts suppliers.

Shimizu said the BOJ has not heard of any company in the region that is planning to review global production operations in the wake of escalating trade frictions.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.