Firms in central Japan largely unscathed by trade friction: BOJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - Manufacturers in the Tokai central Japan region continue to receive brisk overseas orders despite rising fears of protectionism, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Thursday.

A traffic sign is seen in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

“Protectionism remains a big source of concern for manufacturers in the region. But it hasn’t soured business sentiment yet,” said Tokiko Shimizu, head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch overseeing the Tokai region - home to auto giant Toyota Motor and its parts suppliers.

Shimizu said the BOJ has not heard of any company in the region that is planning to review global production operations in the wake of escalating trade frictions.