FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan making progress in emerging from deflation - BOJ official
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2018 / 8:37 AM / in a day

Japan making progress in emerging from deflation - BOJ official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy is making progress in emerging from deflation as companies benefit from strong growth at home and abroad, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday.

“We’re seeing some positive moves toward an end to deflation,” Shinichi Uchida, head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch in central Japan, told a news conference.

Companies in the central Japan region are facing labour and capacity shortages, and would be willing to build new factories outside of the region to meet staff shortages, he said.

The city of Nagoya and the surrounding Tokai region is home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.