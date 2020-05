A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government on Monday appointed Tokiko Shimizu as the central bank’s new executive director, who will be the first female official to assume the post.

Shimizu, a career central banker, will fill one of the BOJ’s nine executive director posts that oversee the institutions’ operations ranging from monetary policy, financial markets, economic analysis and the banking system.