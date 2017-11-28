Bank of Japan's Kuroda calls for steps to develop Asia bond market

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday said there was a need to develop a vibrant bond-financing market in Asia to diversify sources of funding for companies in the region.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda poses for a picture before his speech at the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“Developing highly efficient and liquid local currency bond markets is essential,” Kuroda said in a speech at the Asia Securities Forum.

“With enhanced investment opportunities, abundant savings in the region could be recycled within the region” and meet huge needs for infrastructure funding, he said.