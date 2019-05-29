Economic News
May 29, 2019 / 12:24 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

BOJ Kuroda calls for better use of 'flexible' price target framework

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that central banks should continue examining how best to manage inflation expectations within a “flexible” inflation-targeting framework.

“Japan’s experience shows that it is difficult to re-anchor long-term inflation expectations,” Kuroda said.

“That suggests the importance of maintaining well-anchored inflation expectations,” he told a speech at an academic conference hosted by the BOJ.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below