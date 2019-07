Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday denounced an economic philosophy that encourages the use of government spending as a primary policy tool to boost employment.

Speaking on a panel at an academic conference in New York, Kuroda said he disagrees with Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). He did not discuss his economic or monetary policy outlook directly.