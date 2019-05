Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank would scrutinise “without pre-conception” risks to its view that overseas economies would recover later this year and underpin exports.

“If overseas growth takes longer than expected to pick up, Japanese companies - manufacturers in particular - could become cautious about spending on capital expenditure,” Kuroda said in a speech at a seminar.