FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
August 3, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Some in Bank of Japan urged scrutiny on side effects of easy policy: June minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members said the central bank must carefully examine the impact that prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy was inflicting on financial institutions, minutes of the bank’s June rate review showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters on the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“One member said the BOJ must consider countermeasures against the side effects of its policy before they materialised,” according to the minutes.

At the June meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and downgraded its assessment on inflation, reinforcing views Japan will lag well behind its U.S. and European peers in dialling back crisis-mode policies.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.